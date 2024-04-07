QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 27,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.