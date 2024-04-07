QV Investors Inc. Sells 56,048 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the quarter. National Research accounts for 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Research by 40.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Stock Down 0.2 %

National Research stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $882.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

