QV Investors Inc. Trims Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises about 2.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of RB Global worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after buying an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.