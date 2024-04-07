Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

