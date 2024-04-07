Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,307 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

