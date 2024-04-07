Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

