Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRFree Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,788,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFGR opened at $24.82 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

