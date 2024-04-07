Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

