Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 301 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ASML by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML opened at $979.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $948.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

