Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.