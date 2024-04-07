Raymond James Begins Coverage on Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRND. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr Price Performance

NYSE GRND opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Grindr has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grindr by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grindr by 649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 288,124 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

