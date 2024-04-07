Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Raymond James worth $37,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Raymond James by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

