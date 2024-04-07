Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

