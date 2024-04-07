ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $313.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00145981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00016275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008351 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

