Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RDDT opened at 47.56 on Thursday. Reddit has a one year low of 44.00 and a one year high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 in the last 90 days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

