REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

