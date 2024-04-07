Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

