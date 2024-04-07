Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

