Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.