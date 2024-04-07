Retireful LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Retireful LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. 1,631,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,340. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.