Reviewing Grindr (GRND) & Its Competitors

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.56 Grindr Competitors $9.20 billion $1.99 billion 54.78

This table compares Grindr and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 964 4082 9761 275 2.62

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -160.15% -45.01% -9.67%

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

