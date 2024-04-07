Reviewing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.66% 11.25% 3.59% Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43%

Risk and Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Dynatrace 0 4 17 0 2.81

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 40.83%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $61.04, indicating a potential upside of 32.76%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 4.69 $107.30 million $0.27 56.74 Dynatrace $1.36 billion 9.92 $107.96 million $0.66 69.67

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

