RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. 1,095,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

