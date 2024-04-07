RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Down 0.5 %

SFL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SFL. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

