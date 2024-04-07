RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $173,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 197,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 169.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 265,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.52%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

