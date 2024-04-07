RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.19. The stock had a trading volume of 154,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average is $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

