Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$81.78.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.