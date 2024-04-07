Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$81.78.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BBD.B stock opened at C$59.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$72.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.