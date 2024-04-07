RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 925 ($11.61) target price on the stock.
RS Group Stock Performance
LON RS1 opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.
RS Group Company Profile
