RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 925 ($11.61) target price on the stock.

RS Group Stock Performance

LON RS1 opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

