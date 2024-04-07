Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 665.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,446. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,831 shares of company stock worth $1,821,252 in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

