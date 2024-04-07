Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,538 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $317.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,825. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

