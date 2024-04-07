Sabal Trust CO Acquires New Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park National by 82.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Down 0.0 %

PRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Park National

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.