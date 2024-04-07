Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 689 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,826. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $220.22 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

