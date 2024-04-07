Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Linde were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.70. 1,570,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,232. The stock has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.89 and a 200-day moving average of $413.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.