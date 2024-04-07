Sabal Trust CO Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 402,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,214. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

