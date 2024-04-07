Sabal Trust CO Invests $216,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Tower by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

