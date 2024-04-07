Sabal Trust CO Invests $338,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 778,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,391. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

