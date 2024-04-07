Sabal Trust CO Invests $724,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

ETN traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.51. 2,629,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $331.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.78.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.