Sabal Trust CO Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 207,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $11,530,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 5,673,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,428. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

