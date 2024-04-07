Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,117 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

