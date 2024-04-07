Sabal Trust CO Sells 175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

