Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGCFF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

