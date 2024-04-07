SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $189.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of SAP opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

