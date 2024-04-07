Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Raised by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,296.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,621,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 1,020,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

