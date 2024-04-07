Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $92.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

