SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.12. 1,655,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,934. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

