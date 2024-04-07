SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.38. 355,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.66 and a 200-day moving average of $474.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

