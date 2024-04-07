SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.30. 2,066,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $381.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

