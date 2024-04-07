Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 651,700 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 651,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

