Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Sernova Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.