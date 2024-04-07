Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.