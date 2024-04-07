ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE NOW traded up $25.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $783.50. 1,197,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

